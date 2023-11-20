PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Jessica Baab from the Luzerne Foundation, visits the set for her weekly segment as a part of 28/22 News’ NEPA’s Children First initiative.

This week, she is joined by Mark Peterson from the Hazleton Art League.

The Hazleton Art League offers children’s programs to help spark a creative side at a young age.

On Tuesday, March 21, the Hazleton Art League will be holding a fundraiser at the Hayden Family Center for the Arts from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Currently, you can check out The Art and Collections of Barbara Exhibition at the art league. From December through January, you can see the Hazleton Art League 2022 Members’ Show Top Artists Exhibition!

For more information on the Hazleton Art League, visit HazletonArtLeague.org.

For more information on the Luzerne Foundation, visit their website.