WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News anchor Candice Kelly stopped by Saint Nicholas – Saint Mary’s School in Wilkes-Barre Monday morning to encourage reading.

Candice had the pleasure of reading “The Cat and the Hat Comes Back” to some very excited preschoolers in Mr. Toole’s class.

It was all a part of Read Across America Week which celebrates the birthday of the beloved author, Dr. Seuss and encourages reading year round.