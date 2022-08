Eyewitness News and The Times Leader are working together to prepare you for the upcoming school year

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Students are headed back to class. Eyewitness News and The Times Leader are working together to prepare you for the upcoming school year.

Meet families heading back to class virtually, see how parents are getting creative due to inflation and learn how local agencies are helping families in need.

Watch and read our newest joint reporting project “Back to School 2022” each morning on Eyewitness News and in the daily edition of The Times Leader beginning August 29.