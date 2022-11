They’ve each been honored once this season, but after this past weekend, Loren Gehret of Southern Columbia and Kayla Keefer of Central Columbia are deserving of having their accomplishments recognized again.

Gehret scored four goals as the Tigers defeated Freedom Area, 5-3, to win the Class 1A girls’ soccer state championship. Keefer scored a hat trick as the Bluejays defeated General McLane, 4-1, to win the Class 2A state championship.