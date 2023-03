Wyoming Area is now home to a pair of state wrestling championships following the PIAA tournaments last weekend. Jaden Pepe and Anthony Evanitsky each brought home gold medals — Pepe at 133 pounds, and Evanitsky at 139.

For Pepe, a senior, he caps off his high school career with a third straight state title, and at three different weights. For Evanitsky, it’s his first as a sophomore, after finishing on the medal stand as a freshman.