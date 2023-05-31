JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday many student-athletes took to the field in Shippensburg for the State Track and Field Championships.

As for Jersey Shore’s Peter Bellomo, he stole the show winning gold in the Javelin with a PR and a school record of 214 feet, 3 inches, Making him our latest “Athlete of the Week.”

The throw just overtook first place Wyoming Area’s Drew Mruk’s throw, overtaking him for the championship.

Bellomo is also ranked fourth in the country for the Javelin, he’s heading to Lock Haven University next year for track and field but he knew before ending his high school career. He wanted to go out with a bang.

“Feels great; I mean that’s the end goal for everyone, I’m pretty sure. So, it happened today and that’s awesome. I felt great. I mean, today I was feeling strong throughout the whole entire meet, but I just couldn’t hit that point. And as soon as I let go of that one, I saw I hit that point, and I knew it was going.

Eyewitness News wishes good luck to Bellomo at Lock Haven University.

We honor Athlete of the Week every Tuesday during the high school season to catch up with all the other athletes who took home the honors visit this section of pahomepage.com.