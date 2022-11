MOUNTAIN TOP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After rushing for 251 yards and five touchdowns against Berwick last week, Crestwood senior Noah Schultz is our latest athlete of the week. Schultz holds the Comets’ record for rushing touchdowns in a single season (33) and has rushed for more than 2,000 yards this year. Schultz began his high school career as a quarterback, but has adjusted to the running back position as the Comets have stacked wins.