During the final win of her high school basketball career, Mia Snyder of Montrose eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau. She did so in a 45-29 win over Faith Christian Academy in a Class 2A state quarterfinal game. Snyder led the Lady Meteors to the state semifinals and a District II championship to close out her career.
