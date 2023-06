Blue Mountain softball won its first ever state championship last week at Penn State, behind the play of Marla Freiwald, who dominated in the circle all season. The junior gave up just two runs in all four games of the PIAA 4A tournament and struck out 10 batters in the title game against Montour. Freiwald’s performance made her our Eyewitness Sports Athlete of the Week.

