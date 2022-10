Southern Columbia senior Loren Gehret is one of the premier soccer talents in Pennsylvania. She reached the 100-goal plateau for her career earlier this season and is coming off back-to-back appearances on the all-state team. The Tigers have won a pair of state championships with Gehret leading the way, and now she and the team are gearing up for another playoff run.

After high school, Gehret will continue her athletic and academic careers at Monmouth University.