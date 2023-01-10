WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Holy Redeemer senior Jacob Hunter lifted his team to victory on the basketball court over the weekend. He converted a buzzer-beating runner in the lane as time expired as the Royals defeated St. John Neumann, 76-75. Hunter is the team’s leading scorer and also put up big numbers as Redeemer’s quarterback during football season.