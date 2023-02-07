Over the weekend, the Honesdale wrestling team captured its first District II Class 2A duals championship in six years. The Hornets outlasted Lackawanna Trail in the final, a team that had not lost to a District II opponent during the regular season. We caught up with Honesdale’s head coach after the win, who explained that a strong finish to the season and a dedicated senior class helped forge the path to a championship.
