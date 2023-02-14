LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lake-Lehman senior Hailey Kline scored 15 points in the Knights’ win over Holy Redeemer last week, helping her team clinch the Division 2 title of the Wyoming Valley Conference. Kline is one of the top forwards in District II and was also a standout on the soccer pitch in the fall, scoring 20 goals for Lake-Lehman.
