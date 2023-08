Giana Berlin recently broke a weightlifting Revolution world record with a lift of 370 pounds. She broke the original world record, 340 pounds, with her first lift of 345 lbs, but then proceeded to break the record again by 30 pounds.

Watch Eyewitness News at 6 every Tuesday for our Athlete of the Week, presented by Geisinger.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @The2kZelaya