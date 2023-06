Shikellamy High School Bowling won its fourth state title since 2017 back in March, thanks to the tremendous play of senior, Emma Fetterman. After the high school season closed, Fetterman went on to bowl a 258 at the U.S. High School Bowling National Championship in Beavercreek, Ohio. Fetterman’s performance made her our Eyewitness Sports Athlete of the Week.

