EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With Dunmore’s win over Williams Valley Friday night, it’s the first time the Bucks have won a state playoff game since 2018.

This year has been filled with 40-plus point victories, but also some one-possession games, the consistent piece of the season has been the play of the senior Danny Peega, our Athlete of the Week.

Football’s always a team game, but when you rush for over 200 yards and score five of your team’s six touchdowns, you can say it was the Danny Peega game.

With over 1900 total yards on the season for the senior, he’s now up to 20 touchdowns which leads the team. Dunmore faces Camp Hill in the AA quarterfinals on Friday night.

