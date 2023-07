Former North Pocono High School pitcher Cory Wall was selected in the eighth round of the MLB draft by the Atlanta Braves. He started out his college career at Fordham University, and then joined William & Mary for the 2023 season, throwing 52.0 innings in 15 appearances, striking out 63 batters and a 3.98 ERA.

