Returning to the place where she suffered a knee injury nearly one year ago to the day, Dunmore senior Ciera Toomey showed she was back with an impressive display at both ends of the floor. Toomey helped guide the Lady Bucks to a District II Class 3A title over Holy Redeemer on Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Her mother, Carrie Toomey, is the team’s head coach, and now the Lady Bucks will begin their journey in the state tournament.