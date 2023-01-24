MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In his freshman season on the wrestling mat, Montoursville’s Branden Wentzel captured a Class AA state championship at 106 pounds. Now as a senior, Wentzel is hoping to recapture the title, as he wrestles at 121 and 127 pounds this season. Wentzel is also a two-time District IV champion with the Warriors.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Branden Wentzel, Montoursville
by: AJ Donatoni
Posted:
Updated:
