MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In his freshman season on the wrestling mat, Montoursville’s Branden Wentzel captured a Class AA state championship at 106 pounds. Now as a senior, Wentzel is hoping to recapture the title, as he wrestles at 121 and 127 pounds this season. Wentzel is also a two-time District IV champion with the Warriors.