MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mount Carmel senior Alyssa Reisinger became the latest basketball player to reach the 1,000-point milestone, doing so on Saturday in a win over Warrior Run. A state champion and two-time district champ with the Red Tornadoes, Alyssa joins her brother Tom in the 1,000-point club, becoming the only sister-brother duo in school history to do so.