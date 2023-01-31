MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mount Carmel senior Alyssa Reisinger became the latest basketball player to reach the 1,000-point milestone, doing so on Saturday in a win over Warrior Run. A state champion and two-time district champ with the Red Tornadoes, Alyssa joins her brother Tom in the 1,000-point club, becoming the only sister-brother duo in school history to do so.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Alyssa Reisinger, Mount Carmel
by: AJ Donatoni
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>