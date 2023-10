Aaron Crossley has been making headlines for the last two seasons and continues to do so in his senior year at Wyoming Area. The running back rushed for 310 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 35-19 win over Scranton and is now up to 1,020 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2023.

