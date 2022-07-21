Children are the future of NEPA and WBRE-TV/WYOU-TV are committed to making that future great.

We are committing our unmatched reach and credibility to enriching the lives of children and ensuring future generations reap the

rewards of helping children thrive and go on to being excellent citizens that make this a wonderful place to live.

Our campaign will incorporate all of our stations’ departments, all of our resources, all for the benefit and betterment of Children.

NEPA’s Children First will include the following:

• An ongoing Public Service Commitment to Charities that benefit Children

• A commitment of ongoing news features focused on recognizing Children and educating the public on how to help children thrive

• Ongoing informational vignettes to educate and assist parents and caretakers

• Focused reporting on Education and Schools

• Quarterly Community outreach Events to benefit Children

We think we’ve got the perfect combination of causes that our viewers care most about, and no other NEPA media outlet is really focused on Children like WBRE and WYOU.

Paola’s Parenting Playbook

Eyewitness News is dedicated to bringing parents the latest information on issues impacting your children. The “Parenting Playbook,” featuring by Paola Giangiocomo, will let you hear from experts and how they recommend approaching the tough subjects with your children.

Here’s To You Kid

“Here’s To You Kid!” is a look at the positive accomplishments of our young people.

We will feature our Eyewitness News Anchors and Reporting Staff showcasing ordinary local kids doing extraordinary things!

Athlete Of The Week

As part of our on-going NEPA’s Children First initiative, “Athlete Of The Week” is a look at the positive accomplishments of our young people on and off the sporting arena.

Eyewitness Sports Anchor AJ Donatoni’s “Student Athlete Of The Week’” will feature a salute to local area students that excel in athletics and in their community!