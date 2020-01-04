Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
I-Team
Your Local Election Headquarters
Election Results
Coronavirus
Eyewitness To History
Eyewitness to History: 1972 Agnes Flood
Newsmakers
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Black History Month
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Bob Odenkirk, star of ‘Better Call Saul,’ collapses on set
Video
Eyewitness News Webcast: Wednesday, July 28th
Video
Simone Biles withdraws from all-around gymnastics competition, won’t defend title
Video
Some parents scheming ways to get ineligible children vaccinated
Video
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
School Weather Visits
Allergy Alert
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Severe Weather Handbook
Ski Report
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Black and Gold Today
The Big Game
NY Blitz
Inside NY Baseball
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Berwick’s Payden Montana discusses competing in U.S. Olympic trials
Video
Olympians visit East Stroudsburg for JavFest ahead of competition in Tokyo
Video
RailRiders discuss combined no-hitter, first for franchise since 2006
Video
Maura Fiamoncini honored at Mount Carmel for javelin accomplishments at Bucknell and beyond
Video
PA live!
PA live!
PA live! In The Kitchen
PA live! Pet of the Week
PA live! FAQ
PA live! Music FAQ
PA live! Kitchen FAQ
Top Stories
Seven 810 Fixtures by Scott Nichols on PA live!
Video
Top Stories
Tri-Star Academy on PA live!
Video
Top Stories
Coolican Implants on PA live!
Video
Fun in the Sun on PA live!
Video
Lackawanna College on PA live!
Video
Dr. Yurkanin on PA live!
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Clear The Shelters
Vaccinate NEPA
Feeding NEPA
Destination PA
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
My Favorite Book
What Do You Think
NEPA Restaurants
Behind The Badge
Veterans Expo/Job Fair
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Colon Cancer Awareness Month
Medical Minute
Stroke Month
Job Corner
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
Email newsletter signup
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
WYOU Rescan
Work For Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Nothing Found
It seems we can’t find what you’re looking for. Perhaps searching can help.
Search
Trending Stories
Police warn residents of new scam targeting front doors
Active shooter protocol initiated at Stroudsburg High School
Video
“Bud” the dog reunited with owner at a Luzerne County animal shelter
Video
Tyler Memorial Hospital to close emergency department
Video
Scranton building evacuated after being deemed unstable
Video