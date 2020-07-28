National Breastfeeding Month

Maternal and Family Health Services encourages parents to choose breastfeeding because it is proven to have significant advantages for new mothers as well as infants.

We know new moms often have questions about breastfeeding. The MFHS WIC Nutrition Program is here to empower moms when it comes to making the best decision for your family. If you need support in your breastfeeding journey, Maternal and Family Health Services offers resources and programs that can help. The MFHS WIC Nutrition Program offers valuable information and resources for breastfeeding mothers. WIC Staff are trained extensively on techniques to promote and support your breastfeeding efforts, including:

Advantages to mother and baby

How to breastfeed

Helpful hints

Problem solving techniques

Referrals for further help

Breastfeeding support is just one of many benefits that the WIC program offers families.The WIC (Women, Infants and Children) Nutrition Program promotes the health of women, infants and children by providing healthy food and nutrition education to pregnant and breastfeeding mothers as well as their infants and children under age 5.

To learn more about the WIC Nutrition Program, breastfeeding support, and all of the services Maternal and Family Health Services offers, please visit MFHS.org.

WIC is funded by the USDA. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.