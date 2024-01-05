Mystery Notes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Mystery Notes Investigation
A series of cryptic, mysterious notes have been discovered in various food products around eastern and central Pennsylvania and beyond. This has prompted local, state and federal authorities to begin an investigation into where these notes are originating and how they ended up in sealed food products. Lead I-Team investigator Andy Mehalshick has been following the story looking for answers.