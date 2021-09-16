Thomas Battle started at Eyewitness News in August of 2021 as the weekend meteorologist.

He began his career at WTAP in Parkersburg, WV in 2015. While there he was the morning meteorologist for the Daybreak and noon newscasts. In addition to weather, he also anchored the noon newscasts on occasion and helped produce live football broadcasts on Friday nights. He won best weathercast for the West Virginia AP in 2017 and won best weathercast for Ohio AP in 2020.

Before working in TV, he went to college at the University of South Alabama. There he received a Bachelor of Science in meteorology with a concentration in broadcast meteorology. He has a minor in history and loves going down wiki rabbit holes of information.

His interest in weather was fueled at a young age growing up on the Gulf Coast. Hurricanes have always fascinated him, and he loves a good rainstorm. When not at work he’s often enjoying the weather outside by hiking, playing some video games, or watching the Nationals.