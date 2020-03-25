Coronavirus Response

Sami Squires joined the Eye Witness Weather team in March 2020. You can catch her live on Friday and Saturday evenings. Before joining us here at WBRE/WYOU,

Sami worked as a Weekend Weather Forecaster in Tallahassee, Florida. While she enjoys all types of weather, her love for snow brought her back up north closer to home.

Growing up in Cleveland, Ohio, Sami learned to love severe weather at a young age. She then went on to study Meteorology at Florida State University,  where she got to experience her first hurricane. 

Other than severe weather, Sami enjoys running/biking/swimming, which has led her to compete in past triathlons. Feel free to follow Sami on her Facebook page to get weather updates or see cute pictures of her wiener dog, Romeo. 

