Trevor Shirley joined our Washington Bureau as a correspondent in 2019. Since then, he’s covered regional issues impacting communities across the country on topics from agriculture and industry to public health and national security. His most notable coverage includes many exclusive interviews with influential government officials, the Inauguration of President Joe Biden, both impeachments of President Donald Trump, and the Coronation of King Charles III, where Trevor reported live from London.

Trevor is also the daily political reporter for the morning shows on KTLA in Los Angeles, PIX11 in New York City, WGN in Chicago, and WDCW in Washington, D.C.

Before Washington, Trevor was an anchor and reporter covering local news and politics in Sarasota, Florida; Atlanta; and Indianapolis. He’s a graduate of the Indiana University School of Journalism and an Eagle Scout.

In his free time, Trevor enjoys traveling, exploring historical sites and museums, and scuba diving when he can.