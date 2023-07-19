Twitter: @reshadhudson

Reshad Hudson joined our Washington, D.C., Bureau in November, 2020.

Reshad came to Washington from Montgomery, AL, where he covered the Alabama capitol bureau for CBS 42, Birmingham, and Nexstar’s Alabama television stations. Before that he was a Multimedia Journalist at WBRC, Birmingham, and WDHN, Dothan.

Reshad is a graduate of The University of Alabama, with degrees in broadcast journalism and political science. While in college Reshad was a member of The University of Alabama’s marching band, famously known as the Million Dollar Band. As a member of the band, Reshad got a front row seat to history, when the Crimson Tide won back-to-back national championships in New Orleans and Miami. In his spare time, Reshad likes to travel, try new restaurants, and spend time with friends and family.