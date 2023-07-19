Award-winning journalist Basil John joined the Washington, DC, Bureau in January of 2020.

Basil began his career in February of 2017 as a reporter and anchor for WWAY News in Wilmington, North Carolina. In November of 2019 Basil joined WRIC Channel 8 News in Richmond, Virginia as a morning reporter and fill-in anchor.

Basil is a native New Yorker from the city of New Rochelle. He attended Stony Brook University’s Journalism School in Long Island, where he received a degree in journalism with a concentration in public affairs and a minor in political science. He interned for CBS News in New York in its broadcast marketing department.

In Washington, Basil uses his experience in community driven journalism to tell stories that matter to the people affected. In his free time Basil spends time singing, gaming, and training his parrot, Laddu.