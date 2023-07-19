Twitter: @AnnaEWiernicki

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AnnaWiernickiTV/

Anna Wiernicki covers our state Congressional delegation and the Federal government stories that affect us here at home.

Anna previously worked in Austin, Texas, for two years as the statewide political reporter. Anna was also a reporter for KAMC News in Lubbock.

Anna graduated from The George Washington University in May 2014 with a degree in political science and a minor in journalism and mass communications.

Outside the newsroom, Anna enjoys catching up on politics, traveling, and visiting her family in her hometown of The Woodlands, Texas.