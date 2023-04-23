(WHTM) – On This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens recaps the week that was in Pennsylvania politics.

U.S. Senator John Fetterman returned to Washington D.C. after receiving treatment for depression. Senator Fetterman led his first subcommittee meeting and discussed how the Senate race affected his diagnosis.

State Representative Torren Ecker was also in the headlines this week after a crash that State Police say involved alcohol. Ecker apologized for the incident and at this time no charges have been filed.

Issues over mail-in ballots and voting machines were also in the news this week, as was a crackdown on wage theft and heightened concern over both “tranq” and games of skill.

This week’s guest is Garry Pezzano, the President and CEO of Leading Age PA, an advocacy group for non-profit nursing homes. Today they’ll talk about the amount of funding coming for seniors and nursing homes, how the Wolf administration handled COVID-19 in nursing homes, and the biggest concerns for nursing homes moving forward.

Finally, analysts Christopher Nicholas of Eagle Consulting and Brittany Crampsie of Brit Crampsie Communications join Dennis Owens to discuss the latest headlines in Pennsylvania politics.