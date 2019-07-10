Stefano DiPietro

Cody Butler joined the Eyewitness News team in June 2015 and reports your central Pennsylvania news. Cody learned behind the scenes as a videographer at WBNG-TV in Binghamton, NY.

While working at WBNG-TV he covered a tragic death of a New York State Police Officer, Trooper Christopher Skinner. As a staff, the video and newscast won a New York State Broadcaster Association award.