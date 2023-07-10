Nick Zelaya joined WBRE 28 & WYOU 22 as a Sports Anchor and Reporter with the Eyewitness Sports team in June 2023. Nick is thrilled to tell stories about the hundreds of college and high school athletes in the Northeast PA area, with so many local teams in the MAC, such as King’s and Misericordia, the PSAC, East Stroudsburg and Bloomsburg, the Big Ten with Penn State, and so many more. Every athlete has their own story, and he loves connecting and sharing the many stories with the viewers in Northeast Pa.

Along with the college and high school teams, the pro teams such as the Railriders and the Penguins, mean a lot to Nick. Every year, there are new players who join these teams, and Nick is excited to bring attention to those names before they make it to the big leagues.

Nick is a native of Wallingford, Connecticut, and graduated with his bachelor’s degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University in May 2023. This is his first professional opportunity out of school but gained television experience at Syracuse with CitrusTV and ACC Network.

Nick has had a strong passion for sports his entire life; starting out with baseball and soccer before calling it a career early on, playing football, basketball, and track throughout high school, building an intramural basketball team that lasted four years in college, and now finding sunny days to go out and golf with his friends. Although it’s not on the field or court, Nick is most fortunate to have turned his love of sports into a career inside the studio. During his time in college, Nick received awards from CitrusTV, The Broadcast Education Association, and the STAA for his broadcasting work. You can send Nick a story idea at NZelaya@pahomepage.com or follow him on Twitter @The2kZelaya, Instagram @The2kZelaya, and Facebook @NickZelayaTV.