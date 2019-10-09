Mike Gilbert joined the Eyewitness News team as the weekend sports anchor and a sports multi-media reporter in September of 2019. Mike is happy to be back in the area, he was raised in Rye, NY, but frequented Lake Wallenpaupack as a kid, playing golf at Paupack Hills and Woodloch Springs, and eating wings at The Boat House.

Mike graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. He then spent two years at WBOY in Clarksburg, West Virginia as a sports anchor.

Mike enjoys watching his Yankees, and doesn’t enjoy watching his Jets. He can also quote every episode of “The Sopranos,” so don’t be afraid to test his knowledge.

If you have story ideas, email them to mgilbert@pahomepage.com.