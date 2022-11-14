Brett Alper is the weekend sports anchor/reporter for Eyewitness News. He joined the team at WBRE and WYOU in September 2022.

After graduating from University of Kentucky in 2020, Brett worked as a co-sports director for WBKO in Bowling Green, KY where he covered Division 1 Western Kentucky University. He’s also been nominated for Kentucky Sportscaster of the year in 2021.

Brett is from Dover, Delaware and is excited to be back in the northeast closer to where he is from. When he’s not working, he loves to play golf or watch his favorite teams the New York Knicks and the New England Patriots. Brett is also an avid NFL and NBA fan.