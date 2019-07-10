Rachael Espaillat joined Eyewitness News team as the Schuylkill County Bureau reporter in October, 2018. She previously worked as a multimedia journalist, fill-in producer and fill-in traffic reporter for WDVM News in Hagerstown, Maryland. Before making her break in television news, Rachael ventured out of her hometown in the Boston area to study journalism at Loyola University New Orleans. She realized her passion for on-air story-telling her last semester of college when she covered breaking news on the heroine epidemic in New Orleans. When Rachael isn’t out there searching for a story, she’s looking for next adventure. She loves trying new restaurants, listening to music and doing aerial yoga. Don’t be afraid to stop and say “Hi”, if you see her out and about. Also, feel free to reach her on social media or email.