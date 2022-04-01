Rachel Malak is a Luzerne County native, born and raised in Shavertown. Rachel is 2020 graduate of Fordham University, where she studied English and Communication & Culture at the Rose Hill campus in New York. She got her start in production with an independent podcast, the h.e.r.LIFE Blogcast, that featured Olympic gold medalists, reality television stars, and up-and-coming social media influencers.

Malak is a familiar face to sports fans in northeast and central Pennsylvania. She is the in-game entertainment host for the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins, where she hosts on-ice intermission entertainment and promotional games at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. She also hosts for the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, keeping fans at engaged at the 10,000-seat PNC Field stadium throughout the baseball season.

Rachel enjoys reading, baking with her sisters, and taking her Yorkie-Poo Wilhlemina for long walks on her family’s Christmas tree farm.

Rachel looks forward to meeting more people and sharing more stories about northeast and central Pennsylvania. Reach her on Facebook (Rachel Malak TV), Instagram (@RachelMalak13), Twitter (@RachelMalak13), or via email at rmalak@pahomepage.com.