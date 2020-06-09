Chris Bohinski joined Pa Live! in June 2020. You can watch him each weekday afternoon at 4:00 pm on WBRE-TV.

Chris strives to treat those around him with kindness and compassion and has a daily goal of making people smile. After graduating with degrees in both Chemistry and Music & Theater from Wheeling Jesuit University, Chris moved to New York City where he worked in the entertainment industry. When his mother was diagnosed with a recurrence of cancer shortly after his father passed away, Chris moved back home to Wilkes-Barre to serve as her primary caregiver up until the time of her passing.

Chris’s mission to spread happiness, positivity, and joy led to the creation of his smile mission, SmileStory®, which includes a video web series featuring celebrity interviews and also community-wide free festivals, one of which was recognized by President Barack Obama. Chris recently was honored as the 21st alumnus in his university’s 65-year history to receive the James A. O’Brien S.J. Award for his service to others.

Chris enjoys singing, birdwatching, daily journaling, photography, spending time with his family, eating yummy food, praying, and napping with his adopted kitty Pollyanna. Remember, there is always something to be glad about!

Chris welcomes you to email him at CBohinski@pahomepage.com and connect with him on Facebook (Chris Bohinski TV), Twitter (@ChrisBohinski), and Instagram (@chrisbohinski).