Nick comes to Eyewitness News with 27 years of reporting and anchoring experience, most recently in Rockford, Illinois where he co anchored the evening newscasts and was the emcee for a weekly televised high school quiz game show..

He started his career in print journalism in 1988 working as a feature writer and movie critic for a popular daily newspaper near his hometown in Northern New Jersey. His first TV job was as a reporter and weekend anchor for the CBS affiliate in Watertown, NY. He then moved across the country (and then some) to Anchorage, Alaska for a reporter/anchor position. His first morning show experience was in Springfield, Massachusetts in 1993, followed by the NBC in Salt Lake City and a 13 year stint as a morning show co-host in Sacramento, California.

Nick likes to spend as much time outdoors as possible and feels as comfortable on a ski slope as he does playing doubles tennis. Growing up in an East Coast Italian family, Nick says cooking is in his genes and swears he makes a tasty chicken piccata.

Nick’s hidden talent? He’s a drummer and enjoys filling in for cover bands when he can. Nick has played in tribute bands for The Beatles, Stones and The Who. He’s open to sitting in for Scranton Wilkes-Barre cover bands and his price is right (free!).