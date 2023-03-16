A familiar face to thousands of local TV viewers, Luzerne County native, and award-winning journalist Tom Williams joined the Eyewitness News morning team in March of 2023.

Tom, a Wyoming Valley West High School graduate, received his degree in Broadcast Journalism from Penn State University and earned membership in the prestigious Golden Key International Honor Society.

After graduating from Penn State, Tom began his broadcast career at WILK Radio in Wilkes-Barre, and took his first job in television in New York state. He returned to Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania where he went onto takeover morning anchoring duties at the local ABC affiliate, a position he held for 30-years.

Tom earned numerous awards, including an Associated Press Award for reporting, and a Broadcaster’s Award for outstanding reporting.

Tom is married to Colleen McGlynn Williams, originally from Mountain Top, they have three children, Sarah, Thomas, and Ryan.

Tom has a long service record in his community and has used his public platform and personal efforts on behalf of many civic and charitable causes. He has raised funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, St. Joseph’s Center, and Allied Services, among others. He is a member of St. Jude Church, Mountain Top, where he’s volunteered at the parish’s summer picnic. Tom promotes reading in area schools and has been a featured speaker at numerous events throughout our region. As a cancer survivor, Tom is proud of his work bringing awareness to skin, lung and other cancers.