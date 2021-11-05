Sydney Kostus joined the Eyewitness News team in October of 2021 as its Poconos Bureau Reporter.

Sydney was born in New York but grew up in Stroudsburg, PA. She graduated from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania with a Mass Communitions degree, ‘Go Huskies!’ Before working at Eyewitness News, Sydney worked behind the scenes on the assignment desk and digital team at WSMV News4 in Nashville, TN.

When she isn’t on-air reporting, Sydney enjoys listening to country music, cooking new recipes, and going snowboarding. She also loves cuddling up and watching holiday movies with her two rescue kittens, Theo and Hope.

Sydney is ecstatic to be back in her hometown telling the stories of her community. If you have a story idea or just want to welcome her back to town, e-mail her or find her on facebook: “Sydney Kostus TV” or twitter: @sydneywaricktv.