Sean Coffey joined the Eyewitness News team in August of 2020 to lead the station’s Williamsport Bureau. A Westchester County, NY native, Sean comes to Eyewitness News by way of Victoria, Texas where he worked in both sports and news since 2018.

Sean graduated from the College of William & Mary in Virginia in 2017 with a major in English and minor in Marketing. During his time at W&M, he did play-by-play for the Tribe’s men’s and women’s soccer teams and baseball team, in addition to sideline reporting. He is a member of the Delta Chi Fraternity and was also a campus tour guide.

Outside the newsroom, Sean’s biggest passions are golf, traveling, and his hometown New York Yankees. He’s thrilled to be back in the Northeast — where he can get a decent slice of pizza again — and to cover stories in Eyewitness News’ western counties. If you see him around, feel free to say hello! And of course, you can email Sean story ideas at scoffey@pahomepage.com.