Revathi Janaswamy is a Digital Reporter for Eyewitness News. She began working at the station in June 2019, a few weeks after graduating from New York University.

Revathi grew up in Amherst, Massachusetts. She grew up watching her local news channels and CBS Evening News every night, and knew she wanted to become a journalist from a very young age.

Revathi graduated New York University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a degree in Psychology.

You can follow her on social media at:

Email: rjanaswamy@pahomepage.com

Twitter: @revathijanaswamy

Facebook: @RevathiJanaswamy

Instagram: @revathijanaswamy