Paola Giangiacomo joined the Eyewitness News team in January of 2022 as a special assignment reporter. Paola is an award winning Journalist and a 25 year veteran of Broadcast Journalism. For 6 years, Paola was the Host of the award winning medical series ‘Call the Doctor’ on the PBS affiliate, WVIA-TV. Paola won a Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Award for her hosting role in the statewide series ‘Battling Opioids; A Community in Crisis.’ The series about the national opioid epidemic also won a Public Media Award for its integrated media campaign. ‘Battling Opioids’ aired on all PBS station across Pennsylvania as Paola assisted in producing the program. In addition to moderating Public Affairs programs, Paola was an Anchor for FOX News Radio in New York City from 2015-2021. She delivered live, national news while simultaneously operating a radio board on FOX News Headlines 24/7 on SiriusXM Channel 115. Paola also spent time as an Anchor/Reporter at WFMZ in Allentown, Pa. The bulk of Paola’s career was spent as a Main Anchor at ABC affiliate WNEP-TV in Moosic, Pa. Paola spent 13 years at The News Station where she anchored the 4, 5, 5:30 and 10 pm newscasts, plus reported general assignment stories, and produced newscasts. Paola got her start in Broadcast Journalism at KMCT in Monroe, Louisiana as a weeknight Anchor/Reporter. She later moved to Anchor/Reporter positions at WBKB in Alpena, Michigan, and WWCP/WATM in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. For a brief stint, Paola also worked as Director of Media Relations for the Scranton Police Department. Under the direction of Police Chief Carl Graziano, Paola created and launched ‘Cops and Kids’. It’s a literacy program that helps create strong bonds between police officers and kids in the community. Paola holds a B.A. in Broadcast – Cable Communications from Pennsylvania State University. Paola resides in Waverly, Pennsylvania with her husband Andrew Weinberger and two sons; Alec and Maddox.