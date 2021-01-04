Madonna Mantione is a Multimedia Journalist for Eyewitness News. She joined the team in March of 2020.

Born and raised right here in northeastern Pennsylvania, Madonna is thrilled to begin her news reporting career in her hometown market.

Madonna previously interned in sports media with the Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Yankees, and PGA of America Organizations.

She graduated from the University of Scranton in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism.

Connect with Madonna on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.