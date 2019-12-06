Kevin Hayes

Kevin comes to Eyewitness News from news radio at 101.7FM 1150AM WDEL in Wilmington Delaware. As an award-winning journalist, he is helping to spearhead Eyewitness News’ Digital Exclusives. While Kevin’s job title is in the digital realm, he also reports for broadcast, anchors sports and news, as well as telling local stories from in front of and behind the camera. Kevin is a United States Marine Corps veteran who takes the same tenacity he used during his service into the newsroom and his reporting. He also enjoys spending time in bowling alleys and local breweries; if you see him out and about, make sure to say hi and if you have any local stories — he’s always more than willing to take some notes and put local stories on the air and web.