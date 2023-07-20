Kathryn Oleary (Kat) joined the team in June 2023. She works as a news reporter and weather forecaster for WBRE & WYOU Eyewitness news. Kat lived in Lackawanna county growing up; she attended Valley View high school. She continued her studies at Temple University in Philadelphia (CO 2023) where she majored in Media Studies and Production along with a minor in Digital Media Engagement.

While at Temple, Kat was very involved with their TV program, TUTV. She was a part of 3 shows, Temple Update: a news broadcast, Temple Talk: an entertainment show, and We Need To Talk: an all-female talk show.

She’s excited to be back in her hometown to share people’s stories, there’s no place like home! Kat says Montdale Dairy in Scott Township is her favorite local ice cream spot and Bennys in Peckville is the best place to grab a tray of pizza.

You can reach Kat at koleary@pahomepage.com Also check out her Instagram @kathrynolearytv