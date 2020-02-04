Julie Dunphy joined the Eyewitness News team in January 2020 as the Weekend Morning News Anchor, Producer, and Reporter.

Julie grew up in Chester County, Pennsylvania and is happy to be back home in Pennsylvania living out her childhood dream. Julie stayed in the keystone state for college studying journalism at York College of Pennsylvania. Along with her studies, she also played field hockey and club lacrosse for the Spartans. She graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications and minors in Photography and Visual Communications in May 2016.

Julie found her passion for news when she was just a young girl. She enjoyed watching the news in the morning before school and bringing the newspaper over to her grandparent’s house every time she visited to read along with them. Julie first hit the anchor desk in her senior year of high school while attending Padua Academy in Wilmington, Delaware. (Go Pandas!) While she wasn’t playing field hockey she was busy filming stories for PATV officially sparking her passion for her future career.

Julie started her career in journalism in March 2017 with WTAP-TV in Parkersburg, West Virginia. She began as the Marietta, Ohio bureau Multimedia Journalist and quickly excelled in her role in the Mid-Ohio Valley and later became an Evening News Anchor and Producer. Over the span of her career at WTAP Julie reported on many stories that impacted the MOV including her contribution to the award-winning coverage of the 10-day long fire in Parkersburg at the IEI Warehouse in October 2017.

Julie is excited to be living in Northeastern Pennsylvania. In her spare time, she enjoys cooking and spending time getting some fresh air hiking or biking.

Be sure to connect with Julie on social media and don’t forget to send news tips to JDunphy@pahomepage.com.