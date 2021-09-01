Joe Garrison joined the Eyewitness News team in March of 1993. He is based in the Williamsport Bureau and covers news and sports stories across Central Pennsylvania.

He started his career at WTOV in Steubenville, Ohio after graduating from Lock Haven University as a Presidential Scholar with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

After a brief stint as the bureau videographer, he was promoted to Bureau Chief and later served as a fill-in anchor for both the News and Sports departments. He is the longest tenured television journalist based in Central Pennsylvania from the Wilkes-Barre / Scranton media market and enjoys serving the community.

Joe has been recognized by the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters as a two-time award winner. He is also a Mid-Atlantic Emmy nominee. Joe has been recognized by the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army for promoting and supporting their humanitarian efforts across Central Pennsylvania.

In his spare time, he enjoys refereeing youth soccer games and mentoring younger referees. Joe is an avid fan of all high school and collegiate sports and roots for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Dallas Cowboys.

Joe is a graduate of Crestwood High School in Mountaintop. Despite the years gone by, his legendary status as an All-Star soccer midfielder and district medalist as a sprinter in track and field remains intact. His performances in high school musicals and collegiate dramatic productions prepared him for later roles on stage with the Community Theater League in Williamsport.

He lives in Loyalsock Township with his family where he continues to develop his skills as an effective cyber school math teacher. If you have a story idea to share, or if you need help with a tricky math problem, send him an e-mail at JGarrison@pahomepage.com.